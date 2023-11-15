Man sad after wife picks her fave pizza, not his, on night meant to cheer him up. AITA?

Managing depression requires a lot of energy, ironically - when you have the least. Small rituals can be a major balm during times that feel like a slog.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his partner he felt let down by the way she handled their pizza date. He wrote:

"AITA for feeling let down when something 'meant for me' got taken over by my partner?"

I (38m) have been struggling lately with mild depression. Stress at work, a cranky toddler, and some drama among my friend group have worn me a little thin the last few months, all the while I've been on a weight loss journey (down 85lbs!) so feeling some additional stress from reduced calories and moderating some of what we're my go-to favorite foods.