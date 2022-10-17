Man pokes wife by saying she was 'so close' to getting dream job; wife furious.

"AITA for telling my wife she was "so close" to getting her dream job?"

I'm a 33-year-old man and my wife is 27.

Since the start of our relationship, my wife has been very particular about how things get done, and tends to believe that she knows the one true correct way for anything related to anything. She has admitted that she can be a control freak. While this bothers me, it has never been a true dealbreaker in our relationship.

Very often when I do just about anything, whether it be a household chore, assembling a piece of furniture, taking a picture, or writing a presentation for work (in a field where I have a master's degree and she has no formal education), she'll do this thing where she'll condescendingly say "You were so close to getting it right," really drawing out the "so close" part.