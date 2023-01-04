Man skips child's birth to cover for coworker; wife considers ending marriage. Updated!

AITA for missing the birth of my first child so a mate could be with her dying grandfather?

This is a horrible situation and I need to know if my wife is justified.

My wife gave birth to our first baby 3 days ago. We've had a rough few years with 2 miscarriages and a stillbirth at 37 weeks. So my wife was terrified this whole pregnancy. I am a firefighter and was on duty when my wife went into labour.

Her doctor said that it would likely be a while so I decided to stay at the base for a little longer because it is about mayhem and we're never enough people anyway. Then one of my mates gets a call that her grandfather had a heart attack and will probably not make it. Obviously she was devastated.