Man snaps at brother's GF after she fat shames his wife over tight clothes. AITA?

Fighting fire with fire can make the flames bigger, but it can also end an argument. Whether it's the right choice, well that depends on the situation and the context.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his brother's girlfriend she dresses inappropriately after she insulted his wife. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my brother's girlfriend she dresses like a h**ker?"

In my family's culture, both men and women dress pretty modestly. By that I don't mean we fully cover our bodies, we just don't wear sleeveless tops or pants/shorts that are shorter than knee height. It's just an unwritten rule. No one is forced to adhere to it or criticized if they don't, but everyone (both men and women) do it anyway.