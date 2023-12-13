Man snaps at pregnant wife after long day, 'stop whining and being paranoid.' UPDATED.

Pregnancy is an incredibly hard experience to go through, and nothing can truly prepare you for the whirlwind of growing a baby.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for snapping at his pregnant wife and telling her to stop whining. He wrote:

"AITA for snapping at my pregnant wife, telling her to stop whining?"

My (30M) wife (25) is pregnant with our first child. Her parents moved to Canada in July. It had stressed her out so much because she is very close to her family. But it got way better when we got to know of her pregnancy. Recently, I've been really busy with work but I always make sure to spend as much time with her as possible.