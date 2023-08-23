Man snaps at wife after she breaks laptop, 'can you ever look where you're sitting?!'

Everyone has different strengths and weaknesses, and that is made deeply apparent when you're married. While one partner might be a master of organization, the other might struggle to find the glasses sitting on their head. Ideally, there's a balance to be found - where each partner can tap into their strengths and give grace for their partner's flaws. But sometimes, it's just frustrating dealing with someone else's flubs.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for snapping at his wife after she broke his Macbook. He wrote:

'AITA for chastising wife for accidentally breaking my Macbook?'