Man doesn't tell wife his sister died, his brother calls to check on him, wife upset. AITA?

Communicating with your spouse is crucial for a healthy marriage, even if it feels uncomfortable finding the words.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not telling his wife that his sister died. He wrote:

"AITA for not telling my wife that my sister died?"

My (35M) sister died 3 weeks ago. My wife had only met her once since she lived quite far away and every time I went to see her my wife didn't come. My dad told me that she'd died and told me when her funeral was. I traveled down for the funeral and I told my wife I was going to see my sister, which wasn't really a lie.