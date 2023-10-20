Man tells wife she's no longer allowed at his parent's house because she's 'too loud.'

When you marry someone, you know what you're getting into. You know their quirks, the sweetest things about them, and the hardest traits to deal with. And hopefully, if you're signing up to be their partner, you love and accept those traits. Other people, however, are are different story altogether.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his wife she's not welcome at his parent's house because she's too loud. He wrote:
My wife and I have been married for 5 years. She's a great person, but she can be really loud. She laughs loudly, talks loudly, and even snores loudly. It's not a major problem at home, but it can be really embarrassing when we're in public or at social events. Recently, my parents had a big party for their 50th wedding anniversary.
She and I were both invited, but I was really worried about how she would behave. I told her beforehand to please try to be quiet, but she didn't seem to listen. As soon as we arrived at the party, She started laughing and talking loudly. She was also making a lot of noise with her jewelry and bracelets. I tried to subtly hint to her that she needed to quiet down, but she just ignored me.
At one point, she was talking so loudly that she interrupted my mother during a toast. My mother was really upset, and she later told me that she felt embarrassed. After the party, I had a serious talk with her. I told her that her behavior was unacceptable, and that she's not welcome at my parents' house anymore until she learns to be more quiet.
She is really upset with me. She says that I'm being oversensitive, and that she's not going to change her personality just to please me. AITA for telling my wife that she's not welcome at my parents' house anymore because she's too loud?
EDIT 1: Removed the name as suggested. It's not a real name and just a placeholder.
StAlvis wrote:
NTA.
"At one point, Karen was talking so loudly that she interrupted my mother during a toast. My mother was really upset, and she later told me that she felt embarrassed."
PEOPLE WHO HAVE NO IDEA HOW LOUD THEY'RE BEING **ALL** THE TIME ARE JUST THE ABJECT WORST. IT REALLY IS SO DISRESPECTFUL OF EVERYONE ELSE. AND JUST, LIKE, **SOOO** GRATING TO HAVE TO DEAL WITH.
the_owl_syndicate wrote:
NTA. I'm one of those loud people who tend to miss social cues and therefore, have either learned to recognize said cues OR trust my inner circle when they tell me I'm being loud. You told her, she ignored you and made herself unwelcome. That's on her.
Internal_Progress404 wrote:
YTA. If your parents don't want her there, they can tell her that. If you can't accept your wife as she is, you shouldn't be married to her.
Sea-Ad3724 wrote:
ESH your wife for apparently being that loud and you for not seeming to actually like your wife.
Clearly, no one is able to agree on this one.