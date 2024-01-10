Man tells wife her friend needs to stop staying over, wife says 'she's houseless.'

Setting guidelines for hosting guests is one of the hardest parts of living with a spouse. But if you don't set some guidelines, you're bound to butt heads eventually.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for asking his wife to kick her friend out after she stayed a few nights in a row. He wrote:

"AITA for asking my wife to ask her friend to leave?"

My wife has a friend, we can call her “Berta.” Berta likes to show up unannounced, often in an emergency, and late at night. My wife has been friends with Berta for years and through rougher circumstances. I’ve seen my wife wake me up and herself up in the middle of the night to go pick up Berta from the airport. We’ve offered Berta a place to stay on our couch in the past.