Man tells wife he doesn't want people to know how they met since she bullied him in HS.

People love hearing a meet-cute story about a long-term couple.
It's a common question peppered at happy hours and friend brunches, the question 'how did you meet?' looms in the air as casually as 'how was your weekend?'
In some scenarios, these stories are better than a rom com, renewing everyone's belief in the magic of love. But that's simply not always the case, as many couples meet in boring, and even depressing ways. Still, shutting down the question can appear worse than answering it awkwardly, so it's a lose-lose.
AITA for not wanting my wife to tell people how we got together?
We were in high school together. Back then she and her friends used to bully me a lot. She later told me it was meant to break my self-esteem so I won’t have the courage to make a move on any other girls. She did it to buy herself time until she finally managed to embrace her feelings and confess to me.
I don’t want her to tell people this since it makes me seem like a weak pushover when I did stand up for myself several times. She, though, is saying it’s her life too and she can brag about it as much as she wants. She doesn’t bully me anymore but she still thinks she did the right thing. Am I wrong for not wanting her to tell people?
BrewertonFats wrote:
'She doesn’t bully me anymore...
She is saying...she can brag about it as much as she wants.'
NTA. You're still being bullied, you're still a pushover, and even worse, you seem to think otherwise. You're in an abusive partnership with a person who clearly does not respect you.
CheeseMakingMom wrote:
NTA. Your wife is still bullying you.
You are still a pushover. Why does she brag about bullying you in high school?
halfbreed_diaspora wrote:
It's funny that she thinks it's bragging, if she were an emotionally mature woman, she'd be ashamed of her behaviour as a teenager.
MurchMop wrote:
'She, though, is saying it’s her life too, and she can brag about it as much as she wants.'
Uh no man she's still bullying you, I honestly don't even know why you are with her. I mean, you married your bully who admitted she did it only because she wanted to control you.
NTA.
OP is definitely NTA, but it might be time for him to take a serious and hard look at the true nature of his relationship.