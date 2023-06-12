Man berates family for mocking his new fiancée, 'she is a joke'. AITA?

Years ago, I was married to a close friend. We were roommates, adopted a dog together, and lived together since college until our mid/late twenties (married at 24 and 25). However, we were never actually romantically involved.
She was not interested in marriage and also questioning her sexuality at the time, but her family was ultra-traditional (and messy for many other reasons) and kept pushing for her to 'settle down'.
I had just gotten out of a rough long term relationship, and we kind of just both said f*ck it, we basically were kind of living like a married couple, lets get married for convenience. So we did the paperwork for it, but we never had a wedding. We were also never romantically involved.
She just was not my type and I was not hers. My family knew she wasn't my wife in the traditional sense (they did HEAVILY disapprove though).
When I started getting back into the dating scene, we split up and legally divorced. She remains one of my close friends to this very day, and I care for her a lot. It's been a few years, and I am now 32 with a lovely fiance who I cannot wait to marry. However, ever since I announced the engagement my family has been making weird comments, like:
'Oh, so Roxie's (my dog) is getting a new step-mom!'
'Wife #2 at 32 huh? That's a lot of wives for your age!'
'Let's hope this 2nd one lasts!'
It makes both me and my fiance uncomfortable. I keep on saying that my close friend wasn't really my wife in the traditional sense, but my family brushes me off by saying that they're just joking, or she's technically my second wife anyway so it's not like they're wrong.
Today at breakfast though, I blew up at them and called them disrespectful and rude for belittling my relationship. My mom and my sister both said that if I didn't want to hear these statements, I shouldn't have married my close friend. I threatened to not invite them to the wedding, and now things are super tense. AITA?
Some edits from the comments I made to help answer some common questions:
Why I married my close friend: Health insurance, mostly, but also because they kept holding her tuition over her head. We were both in grad school at the time (she was gunning for a PhD, I was going for a masters but I had a job in an energy commission with some benefits).
They’d always tell her that they’d stop sending her money or (some months when the arguing was bad) not send her money at all. They used money to punish her, basically. She had a lot of health issues at the time that she couldn’t get help for, like chronic pain and wisdom teeth that really needed to be removed, alongside some other personal issues.
So getting married got them off her back about her sexuality, got her on my health insurance plan, and got them to be more consistent on sending tuition money for her. There were a few other things too, like how they kept setting up potential arranged marriages for her or threatening to take her home to their country.
There was also a time when they threatened to have her committed to a mental health facility. At the time, she was also really reluctant on letting me help her beyond minor things because she felt like it was something she had to repay.
So between us, it also gave me an “excuse” to help her. I’d be like “hey, it’s what your spouse is supposed to do, right?” Even though we both agreed that our marriage was a farce, I think it did something for her psychologically to accept that we had a legally binding relationship where I could help her.
I don’t know, it was complicated but it was something that worked for us. I was able to pay for her treatment and let her use my money for herself.She has now graduated and is financially stable. To my knowledge she no longer speaks with most of her family. She's doing amazing for herself and I am so damn proud of her.
My fiance: My fiancé knows about my past marriage and has no issue with it. I met her through my close friend, actually, as a mutual of a mutual! At the time I was already split from my close friend, and while she was initially confused, me and my close friend both sat her down and explained things as clearly as possible. She understands why we did what we did.
My family: I was always 100% transparent with my family on my marriage with my close friend. My family understood that I went through a rough relationship before my marriage. I think my mom’s exact words at the time were “I won’t force you to do anything, but I’m really disappointed that you take marriage so lightly.”
They understood that I married my close friend to help her, but I also got the slight impression that they figured everything would sort itself out with our marriage (i.e. I would fall in love with her or something). My aunts and uncles didn’t say much else than that they were disappointed that they couldn’t attend a real wedding.
When I met my fiancé, I told them how it was a big deal to me that it was my first, genuine, supportive romantic relationship in a long time. At the time, they all seemed happy for me and no comments like these came up. They told me they were glad I was able to find love again. It was only when we announced the engagement that these comments started.
NTA. I mean technically they are correct, she is your second wife, so I guess you are a slight asshole if I only look at the title. However if their comments make you and your wife uncomfortable and you have asked them multiple times to stop, then they are the bigger a**holes for continuing.
Exactly. If they think it’s harmless joking, then why would they defend it? If I thought I was making a light joke, but the person told me I hurt their feelings, I would apologize and stop. But it seems like family is doubling down. So you have no other choice then to set your boundaries.
Right?? I was once making jokes to my partner that I thought were harmless, but he made a grimace so I asked him why and he said my words hurt him a little. I IMMEDIATELY dropped my smile, apologized, reassured him that it wasn't my intention to hurt him and that I thought I was laughing with him, not at him.
I apologized again and haven't made any comments on that topic since, obviously, because I love him and care about his wellbeing. If they continue despite OP saying it's hurtful, they're a**es.
NTA. Holy sh*t, what is wrong with your family? It's none of their goddamn business who you were married to before, especially when it wasn't even a romantic relationship. Calling your fiance your 'second wife' is disrespectful and insensitive. Your blow up was justified, and if they can't respect your boundaries, they don't deserve to be at your wedding. Stick to your guns, my dude.
'I blew up at them and called them disrespectful and rude for belittling my relationship.'
I’m not sure how to feel about this. You were legally married. You lived with the person you were married to. You are going to have a second wife.
They aren’t being very respectful to your new marriage considering you both don’t want to hear it, but you are also someone who doesn’t seem to respect marriage in the traditional sense (or at least didn’t for years), so it’s hard for me to care that they aren’t treating this like your first marriage when it’s just not.
You didn’t care enough about the title of being your first wife when you gave it to your friend, I don’t know why you care that your fiancé doesn’t get to have it.
I think I’ll go with NTA but on the fence about it. Even if you acknowledged your first marriage it would be rude and unnecessary of them to make the kind of comments they are making. But I’m on the fence because I do think your fiancé gets the title of second wife.