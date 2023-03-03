Man turns off WIFI to force pregnant workaholic wife to rest, she says 'I'm not a child.'

Workaholism is a serious problem that doesn't get treated with the same concern as other addictions, particularly in America where it's practically required in order to make ends meet.

Despite all the money and accolades that can come from a non-stop work ethic, our bodies have limits, and the stress and lack of rest can create serious health complications.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for shutting off the wifi in order to get his workaholic wife to take a break.

He wrote:

AITA for shutting off the home wifi so that my wife would stop working?

I (35) have been married to my wife Jen (30) for three years, and before that we dated for six years...she is also 32 weeks (eight months) pregnant with twins.