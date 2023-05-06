Man vetos wife's 'ridiculous' baby names; gets called AH; says, 'I want to protect her.'

'AITA for refusing to name my kid a ridiculous name?'

My (28m) wife (27f) is pregnant with our first baby, and I’m so thrilled to be a father! We recently had some scans, and found out that it’s a girl. We had an agreement that we wouldn’t talk about names until we knew the gender, so of course on our way home from the gynecologist, we immediately started discussing.

We’ve talked about this a little before, and we agreed that we both have veto power. I suggested my all time favorite name, Anna. My wife suggested Caeleigh (pronounced Kailey, and yes she spelled it out). I vetoed it.

She suggested another name, Ryleigh (Riley, and again she did spell it out). I vetoed it and suggested Riley spelled the normal way. She refused.

She then suggested Novalynn. I vetoed, suggesting Nora as an alternative. She again refused.