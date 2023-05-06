Man vetos wife's 'ridiculous' baby names; gets called AH; says, 'I want to protect her.'

My (28m) wife (27f) is pregnant with our first baby, and I’m so thrilled to be a father! We recently had some scans, and found out that it’s a girl. We had an agreement that we wouldn’t talk about names until we knew the gender, so of course on our way home from the gynecologist, we immediately started discussing.
We’ve talked about this a little before, and we agreed that we both have veto power. I suggested my all time favorite name, Anna. My wife suggested Caeleigh (pronounced Kailey, and yes she spelled it out). I vetoed it.
She suggested another name, Ryleigh (Riley, and again she did spell it out). I vetoed it and suggested Riley spelled the normal way. She refused.
She then suggested Novalynn. I vetoed, suggesting Nora as an alternative. She again refused.
This continued a few more times, until she snapped at me, calling me unreasonable for vetoing all her picks. She said, “What’s the point in talking about it if you veto all my choices, you controlling a**hole!” I responded “Maybe if you picked something normal, we might get somewhere, but you won’t even try to compromise!” She looked really hurt, and we drove the rest of the way home in silence.