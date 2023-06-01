Man visits bartending wife at work; she says, 'this is my idiot husband'; people laugh.

'AITA for visiting my wife at work'

We're each 23, we got married last October. She bartends at a place nearby our apartment. I work from home.

On Monday night, I was home alone as she'd gone in for her shift. I thought it'd be kind of cute/romantic/funny, to go down there during her shift, something I've never done before. So, I go down there, I see her behind the bar, wait until her back is turned, and then I rush over there and grabbed a seat.

She turns around and sees me. There was no smile, no giggle, just an eye-roll and a 'What are you doing here?' I joked that I was in town on business and needed a drink. She told me to go home and added, 'If you're here to flirt, I'm in no mood'.

