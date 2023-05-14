'AITA for walking out of the restaurant during my wife’s birthday dinner with her family? I’m feeling a bit guilty now.'

For context my wife’s birthday was a few days ago, I took her out last weekend somewhere nice for just me and her to have lunch and I took her out and did a whole walk/hiking day which is her favorite thing to do. This weekend her parents wanted to take her out to dinner, wherever she wanted to go.

She asked my opinion on it, and I simply answered “literally anywhere except shoguns is fine.” She knows I don’t like the restaurant, I just don’t like the flavors. Her dad loves the place so we’ve been there often, every single time I have not liked it, so I came to the conclusion I just would stop going there. Spending $30 on a plate of food I won’t eat seems ridiculous.