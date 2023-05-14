'AITA for walking out of the restaurant during my wife’s birthday dinner?'

For context my wife’s birthday was a few days ago, I took her out last weekend somewhere nice for just me and her to have lunch and I took her out and did a whole walk/hiking day which is her favorite thing to do. This weekend her parents wanted to take her out to dinner, wherever she wanted to go.
She asked my opinion on it, and I simply answered “literally anywhere except shoguns is fine.” She knows I don’t like the restaurant, I just don’t like the flavors. Her dad loves the place so we’ve been there often, every single time I have not liked it, so I came to the conclusion I just would stop going there. Spending $30 on a plate of food I won’t eat seems ridiculous.
Cue todays events, we went out with her parents and our kids, had a nice day together. Time comes to decide where we’re going for dinner, wife and family says shoguns. I think “okay, no big deal I’ll just get a kids meal or something (chicken strips and fries).”