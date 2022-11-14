Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man asks if he's wrong to let his mom have a key to the house over wife's objections.

Man asks if he's wrong to let his mom have a key to the house over wife's objections.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 14, 2022 | 7:05 PM
ADVERTISING

What is it with mother-in-laws and keys? It seems like this conflict comes up every few weeks, where a son wants to give their mom the keys to the house, and his wife is like, "oh hell no."

In a post on Reddit's "Am I The A**hole" subreddit, a husband wants his mom to have a key in case of emergencies, which sounds pretty reasonable. However, it makes his wife uncomfortable, and the way he describes the conflict might make you uncomfortable. Here's his story in his own words..

"Situation:"

I (M34) recently bought a one-story house. Note that it was purchased solely by me, my wife did not help save for it (I started saving for it before I even met here) and it's in my name.

When my parents threw us a party for this happy ocassion, mom asked for a copy of the key in case of an emergency. I let her have it which made my wife upset. She didn't say anything at the time but she waited til we were alone and started arguing with me saying I shouldn't have let my mother have a copy of the key. I said "why?!"

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content