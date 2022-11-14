Man asks if he's wrong to let his mom have a key to the house over wife's objections.

What is it with mother-in-laws and keys? It seems like this conflict comes up every few weeks, where a son wants to give their mom the keys to the house, and his wife is like, "oh hell no."
"Situation:"
I (M34) recently bought a one-story house. Note that it was purchased solely by me, my wife did not help save for it (I started saving for it before I even met here) and it's in my name.
When my parents threw us a party for this happy ocassion, mom asked for a copy of the key in case of an emergency. I let her have it which made my wife upset. She didn't say anything at the time but she waited til we were alone and started arguing with me saying I shouldn't have let my mother have a copy of the key. I said "why?!"