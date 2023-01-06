Man gets in accident and wants to see daughter before wife; she's 'extremely hurt.'

AITA for "calling my husband out" for choosing to see his daughter and not me after he got out of surgery?

I 33.F have been with my husband 37.M "Ryan" for 3 years, he has a 15 year old daughter from his previous marriage that he shares custody of.

He got involved in a car accident 2 weeks ago and had to undergo a surgery that was scheduled days earlier. No one else beside me was at the hospital and I remember waiting there for him for hours. After he was cleared for visitation he actually requested to see his daughter.

I was confused because she wasn't even there yet he wanted to see her before anyone else though I was there waiting for hours, while his daughter just...happened to get there on time for a visit (her mom brought her to him)