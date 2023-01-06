Man gets in accident and wants to see daughter before wife; she's 'extremely hurt.'

I 33.F have been with my husband 37.M "Ryan" for 3 years, he has a 15 year old daughter from his previous marriage that he shares custody of.
He got involved in a car accident 2 weeks ago and had to undergo a surgery that was scheduled days earlier. No one else beside me was at the hospital and I remember waiting there for him for hours. After he was cleared for visitation he actually requested to see his daughter.
I was confused because she wasn't even there yet he wanted to see her before anyone else though I was there waiting for hours, while his daughter just...happened to get there on time for a visit (her mom brought her to him)
She stayed there for the entirety of the visit and I was only allowed to go in withim the last 10 minutes of the visit, I didn't say anything though I was extremely hurt but I figured he was on medication then he wasn't completely aware but knew I was there first and still had my stepdaughter go in first.