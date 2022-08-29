Man asks if he's wrong for refusing to pay wife’s life insurance premiums.

It can be tough to figure out finances when you're married. When this husband doesn't want to pay his wife's life insurance premiums and she gets mad, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for refusing to pay my wife’s insurance premiums?"

My wife left her job recently (i partially influenced this because she’s the toxic complainer kind of person, so I’d rather support her financially than to hear complaints for hours) and I have been paying for daily expenses.