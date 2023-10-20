Man's wife begs him to work less hours to help with kids, he says 'we need the money.'

Splitting domestic labor is a major point of contention for many couples. As with most relationship dynamics, this contention often gets worse with kids - as they add an extra dollop of stress to the relationship.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong to refuse to take less hours at work even though his wife takes primary care of the kids. He wrote:

"AITA for refusing to take less hours at work even tho my wife’s alone with the sick kids all day?"

I (37M) have been with my wife since senior our senior year in high school. We have 6 kids between the ages 7- 15. I work Monday-Friday (14 hours 3 days a week, 12 hour 2 days) my wife is a stay-at-home mom. Before I get the hate comments as I’ve seen in the past, I am extremely grateful.