Man wins settlement, gives chunk to parents, wife upset he's not sharing with in-laws.

Nothing brings out marital tension quite like a disagreement about money.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for refusing to give as much money to his in-laws as his parents. He wrote:

Two years ago, I suffered an accident at work and recently reached an agreement with the company, it was a huge amount. For example purposes and to make it clear that these are not the real values. I received 100k, I decided to divide it as follows: 30K for me, 30K for my wife, 25K for emergencies and 15k for my parents.