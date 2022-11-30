Man asks if he's wrong to not split HOA rebate with wife; she wants half.

"AITA I don’t want to split the rebate I receive from being on the Board of Director’s of my HOA with my wife?"

Wife and I own a home in an HOA. We split the mortgage and HOA fee 50/50. Recently a vacancy opened up on the Board of Directors and I applied for it and was chosen to serve.

As compensation, the HOA fee ($400) is waived for our unit. My wife wants to split this windfall 50/50. I feel since I’m on the Board and do all the work, the $400 should be all mine. She thinks if I keep the $400 it’s tantamount to her paying me $200 since our overall housing costs have dropped $400 but she doesn’t benefit financially.

This has caused some of our worst fighting and I am leaning towards just giving in and splitting the money even though I do all the work. Am I the a**hole?

LarkspurSong writes: