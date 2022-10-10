Man yells at pregnant wife, says 'be an adult for once,' MIL is furious.

I (35m) and my wife (33f) are currently expecting our first child in December.

I live in chronic pain due to a slew of health issues, I also work a job where I'm on my feet constantly. I can't get a new job right now due to personal reasons, bur I plan to as soon as possible.

My wife quit her job right after we found out we were expecting (we always planned this)

The problem is, she's gotten really lazy. I understand pregnancy is hard, but it's gotten to the point she won't even make food or clean the house sometimes.