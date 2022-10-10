Man yells at pregnant wife, says 'be an adult for once,' MIL is furious.

I (35m) and my wife (33f) are currently expecting our first child in December.
I live in chronic pain due to a slew of health issues, I also work a job where I'm on my feet constantly. I can't get a new job right now due to personal reasons, bur I plan to as soon as possible.
My wife quit her job right after we found out we were expecting (we always planned this)
The problem is, she's gotten really lazy. I understand pregnancy is hard, but it's gotten to the point she won't even make food or clean the house sometimes.
She's been wining and complaining constantly since the moment she took the test. She sounds like a child. (I'm hungry, I 'm sore, my head hurts, I'm sick, etc.) I understood these things are normal during pregnancy so as much as it annoyed me, I bit my tongue.