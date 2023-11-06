Man's fiancée is upset because he refuses to wear a wedding ring. 'AITA?' UPDATED

My husband and I are having similar conversations, where his feelings are a little hurt that I don't wear my ring more. He is also autistic though, so he gets the sensory issues. What I've been doing is keeping my ring off when I'm at home all day (I have a special place I put it in my nightstand) and I wear it in the afternoon when he gets home from work or if I'm going out.

I get how wearing a ring feels awful. I also care about my spouse and don't want my actions to cause them pain. Is there some kind of compromise that you two could find? Could you put your ring on a necklace? Is there a different ring material that would work better for you for more frequent wear?

He later posted this wholesome update: