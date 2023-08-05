Man's fiancée demands he gets a fertility test or the marriage is off. AITA?

Upset_Tie_578
I want to start off by saying that our wedding has been postponed, and we have no plans to reschedule until we work this out. But before I get into our situation, you need some background information. There are 3 people central to this post.
Me, my fiance and my ex girlfriend whom I was with before my fiance. I, 28 male, have been dating my fiance 'Kayla' 26 female for 4 years now, engaged for 2.
From the beginning, Kayla told me that not having children would be a dealbreaker for her and that if the chance was low that she would not waste her time because her ex wasted 2 years of her life. Leading her on when he knew that he couldn't have kids.
I had agreed that I wanted kids and told her that if we decided to go further that we could come back to the children topic and she agreed. I knew rather quickly that she was the woman that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.
Growing up I was told that a man should never express his emotions. That a man needs to be strong and stoic all the time, and that his only goal should be to make a family and take care of them. She showed me that it was okay to be emotional and honest with what I want and that changed me as a person.
Once we were more comfortable, she brought up kids again and we talked about the generic things like how many we wanted and how we wanted to raise our kids when she'd asked about my fertility. That was when I opened up about what happened with my ex-girlfriend Samantha, a 29 year old female.
I had told her about our toxic relationship and how controlling she was. Samantha was the type of girl that would spend all night out cheating, then come home and turn it back onto you, cut you down and threaten to end her life if you talked back or said you were leaving.
We stayed together for way too long and it wasn't healthy, that was when I told her about how Samantha was pregnant. Based on her history of cheating, I demanded a paternity test and the baby was mine.
But despite the fact she was pregnant, I knew we needed to break up and leave. She told me her normal empty threats, but I didn't cave like before. A few weeks later she told me via text that she got an abortion and sent me a picture of the bill to prove it.
To say I was devastated was the understatement of the century. After I told Kayla about it, she apologized and never brought it up again until recently. We were finishing up on a few last minute details with decor and confirming the catering order when Kayla's stepmom brought up kids.
That's when she said that before we got married, that I had to go to a fertility specialist and test my fertility before she 'sealed the deal,' as she put it. I was taken aback and asked her to speak in private, we left the room we were in and I asked her what she meant by what she just said to her stepmom.
She stated that she was only making sure that she wasn't 'wasting her time,' and that we would actually be able to have a family together, and that she wasn't accepting a no on this front.
Here's where I may be a bit of a jerk, I let my anger get the best of me and I told her that she was ridiculous for making that demand, when I told her about what happened with my ex and she knew how much that hurt me.
I told her that until she pulled her head out of her a** and used her listening ears, that I would not be marrying her and that I would not be going to a fertility specialist. I walked out then and there and I've been refusing to answer her phone calls and texts.
My anger finally died down, and I realized that I was a jerk to her, but I still feel validated about my experience with my ex and don't see why I have to prove something like this when she knows the story. Any advice would be appreciated.
EDIT: Since I'm at work now, I cannot reply but I plan on talking to my fiance next week. A lot of people pointed out how she may only be in it for my ability to get her pregnant. This has been a bit eye opening and I will update when we speak. Thank you all and take care.
Regardless of being open to a fertility test, this is not the way to approach the topic. She should've had a conversation with you. Instead of demanding you do something and expressing that to the world instead of you.
Now I understand her wish for kids, but I wonder if she'll take a test as well? And why didn't she just talk about this part of her wishlist before? Why did she decide to tell her stepmom first? That is such a strange way to go about a topic that is clearly so important to her. And it tells me she's actually not that good at communicating.
Have you two talked about all the other important expectations? Like how you'll raise those kids? How you'll afford that? Who will do what?
This whole situation makes me wonder just what else needs to be discussed further before marriage can be back on the table.
Also, fertility testing for women is not just one test. He will just need to ejaculate into a cup. But if she wants to be tested, there are several different exams that have to happen on certain days of her cycle. It’s much more complicated with women- and therefore more likely to be the cause of any potential issues.
If all she cares about is viable sperm, she should go to a sperm bank. If she wants a family, she should love her husband enough to work through those possibilities with him, not as an ultimatum.
I don't think I'd want to marry someone whose highest priority is 'not wasting her time', vs. 'I love you so much I want a future forever with you'.
Is she getting her fertility checked too? So you aren’t ‘wasting your time?’
All I hear is that if you can't give her a child you are of no value to her. Things happen in life. I'd rather marry a person that will be with me to the end. Not I love you only if you can ........ for me.