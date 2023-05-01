Man's friend says 'attractive' wife is probably cheating; suggests open relationship. Updated!

It all started a few weeks ago when we were having dinner with some friends and one of them in particular began to joke that after 13 years together surely one of us already got bored of the other, and she (28F) said that surely the one who got bored first was me (25F) because I'm the 'attractive' one in the relationship.
I know that it affected my husband (28M) because that night he joked that he was actually lucky that I paid attention to him, but I thought at that moment that he would just forget about it, but he didn't.
He started asking me all the time if I love him, if I'm happy with him, if I would change something about our relationship and things like that. And yesterday while we were talking about it I told him that I would not change him for anything or anyone and he started crying, which was really weird because he rarely cries. And I didn't like seeing him like this so I spoke with his sister, with whom he is really close.