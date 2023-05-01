Man's friend says 'attractive' wife is probably cheating; suggests open relationship. Updated!

'My (25F) husband's (28M) friend (28F) told him that I'm cheating on him and that it is best to open our relationship, that she could help us.'

It all started a few weeks ago when we were having dinner with some friends and one of them in particular began to joke that after 13 years together surely one of us already got bored of the other, and she (28F) said that surely the one who got bored first was me (25F) because I'm the 'attractive' one in the relationship.

I know that it affected my husband (28M) because that night he joked that he was actually lucky that I paid attention to him, but I thought at that moment that he would just forget about it, but he didn't.