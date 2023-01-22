Man's mom gives stepdaughter cheap Xmas gift; says 'ask her real father for a gift.'

AITA for telling my wife she was causing a scene and not defending her with my mom?

I (42) have a step daughter 'Liz' (17) from my wife 'Kate' (42) first marriage. Me and Kate also have a daughter 'Emma' (3) together. Liz doesn't call me dad and usually refers to me as Mr my last name.

I'll be honest that this bothered me a little, but this is what Liz feels comfortable with so I never pushed it. We're not close, but we have a good relationship overall, and she loves Emma.

We weren't able to get together with my side of the family over Christmas, so my family had a late Christmas/New Year's gathering where my mom gave her Christmas gifts for the grandkids. She got Emma some toys and Liz a sketch pad (she's an artist so it's not a random gift).