Man's pregnant wife makes him get rid of 'best friend' cat; 'choose me or the cat.'

My wife and I were expecting a child in October. We are in our early 30's and have been trying for a child for some time - due to character limits I won't get into details, but it has been difficult.
In February, we discovered that she was pregnant! Obviously, we were over the moon with joy. We began to prepare - we did everything you could possibly do to get ready. We planned a baby shower and sent out invitations, we prepared a beautiful room with a custom-made crib by my father in law (who is a very talented woodworker), and we were extremely thorough in baby-proofing our home.
During the baby-proofing, my wife started to suggest that we "get rid of" my cat, Bubba, who is 12 years old and I've had since he was a kitten. I got him in college, I adopted him and each of my two sisters adopted another kitten from the same litter. Bubba is extremely affectionate to me - so sweet and cuddly. He tolerates my wife, but is not affectionate towards her.