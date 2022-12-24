Man's pregnant wife makes him get rid of 'best friend' cat; 'choose me or the cat.'

AITA for wanting to bring my cat back into my house after wife's late stillbirth?

My wife and I were expecting a child in October. We are in our early 30's and have been trying for a child for some time - due to character limits I won't get into details, but it has been difficult.

In February, we discovered that she was pregnant! Obviously, we were over the moon with joy. We began to prepare - we did everything you could possibly do to get ready. We planned a baby shower and sent out invitations, we prepared a beautiful room with a custom-made crib by my father in law (who is a very talented woodworker), and we were extremely thorough in baby-proofing our home.