Man's wife furious he's mourning death of his ex; he says, 'she was my first love.'

AITA for missing my wife’s annual Christmas party because my ex died?

My wife and I have been married for 3 years. Ever since we met I’ve gone with her to a holiday party hosted by her and her best friend. It’s a fairly large party, that grows every year. This year I did not attend, my wife is still pretty upset with why I didn’t.

Two days before the party I was notified my ex fiancée had passed. I didn’t know the details, but it hit me very hard. To be honest, towards the end of things we didn’t have the best relationship and I’ll spare those details. She was an addict and had relapsed which heavily influenced the ending of our relationship.