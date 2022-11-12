Man asks if he was wrong to tell wife it's 'her fault' she wasn't invited on group trip.

Me (32M) and my wife (31F) have been together for about 6 years. We get along wonderfully and through everything, have never had any major fights except for one thing.

I personally feel like my wife makes no effort to get along with my friends.

Now to give context, all my friends and I went to the same university for undergrad (3 guys and 3 girls that are married). My wife is the only one that did not have this common trait of attending undergrad between the 8 of us, which is really not a big deal if you ask me.