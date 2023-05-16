Man asks for advice after wife tells him to 'shut his mouth' at kids bday party. Updated!

'My wife told me to 'shut my mouth' in front of a bunch of people at a kids birthday party.'

My wife and I are at odds lately over her SIL (who is also her best friend), who is married to her brother. Long story short, she bends over backwards to accommodate their every ask, including babysitting, errands etc. This extends to volunteering me to help them without my knowledge or consent etc. She never sees my point of view or agrees with any criticism of them I have.

We were at my nephew's birthday party today. My SIL is the one who's hosting it, so my wife is super keen for things to go well. Things were going ok - my daughter (3) was a bit upset because her balloon animal had accidentally been popped. So she's standing with my wife getting a cuddle, and a boy (older than her, 5/6) sprints into her and knocks her over.