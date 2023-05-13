Woman yells at MIL for live streaming her asleep, now she's about to divorce. AITA?

Nobody likes to wake up to a live stream. The question is — is that grounds for divorce? As the zoomers grow up, we'll get legislation on this. Until then, we have Reddit. On Reddit's Am I the A**hole, one woman asks if she's overreacting.

AITA for not moving on after my mother-in-law live streamed my bedroom with me sleeping in it to my relatives?

We had just bought a house and mother-in-law is visiting us for a few days. Obviously, she was excited about the house, and would video call other relatives to show the house. One day I was sleeping in my bedroom when I suddenly noticed the door open, and a hand with the phone inside the room.