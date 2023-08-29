Mom brings kids to surprise husband at airport, he says 'I didn't want you to be here.'

Surprises can be wonderful, but they can also be stressful - it all depends on the context and the personalities of those involved. Some people absolutely love being greeted with a surprise, while others feel blindsided in a way that genuinely stresses them. When a surprise goes wrong, it can feel hurtful to those creating the surprise, and annoying to the person receiving it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for surprising her husband at the airport with their kids at the end of his travels. She wrote:

'AITA: I surprised my husband at the airport with kids after being away for almost 4 days?'