Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad freaks when Mom tries to feed undercooked chicken to kids 'it won't kill them'

Dad freaks when Mom tries to feed undercooked chicken to kids 'it won't kill them'

Carson Cupello
Dec 22, 2022 | 7:31 PM
ADVERTISING

A frustrated father came to Reddit for a little validation, but what he got was an internet's worth of opinions and advice. Here's the dilemma, you decide who the A-hole is:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not letting our kids eat my wife’s cooking?"

sunny_dayyay writes:

I (34m) have a wife (32f) and we have two children 4f and 7m. I work as a manager at a care home and my wife owns a bakery with her mum. My wife cooks all the time because she is much better at cooking than I am, I cook sometimes. She is the one who takes care of the house, kids, and chores.

Yesterday when I came back from work dinner was ready so I plated it up for everyone while my wife was washing her hands (my kids like their food cut up), I was cutting their chickens into pieces and it looked a bit pink. I told my wife to look at it and she said “it’s a little pink but it’s fine”.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content