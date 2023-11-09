Mom snaps at husband, 'practice what you preach before you call my daughter lazy.' AITA?

It's far too easy to hold others to standards we don't even hold ourselves to.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for holding her husband to the same standards he holds her kids to. She wrote:

"AITA for holding my husband to the same standards he holds others too?"

I (F31) have been with my husband (M37) for 4 years. He is constantly complaining about my two kids and how they always do the bare minimum when it comes to chores. But never says anything to his son about his chores being done minimal.

For example, he was complaining to me about my daughter's (F13) clothes still being in a basket in her room but has said nothing to his son (M14) about the clothes that are all over his room and not even in a basket.