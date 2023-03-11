Mom says if son wants to marry 'conceited' gf, he can't live under her roof.

There are few things more devastating in a young relationship than parental disapproval.

One mother thought her 25-year-old son was too immature and his relationship was too new for her to approve of their marriage. Also, she really hates his girlfriend. You guys. Just really, really hates her.

AITA for telling my son telling my son he's delusional to think that I'll approve his marriage?

Beginning_Till8593

My son(25) introduced me to his fiancee Sara(20). He informed me yesterday that he was about to marry her. He has dated her for about 7 months in total. I was introduced to her 2 months ago.