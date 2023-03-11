Mom says if son wants to marry 'conceited' gf, he can't live under her roof.

One mother thought her 25-year-old son was too immature and his relationship was too new for her to approve of their marriage. Also, she really hates his girlfriend. You guys. Just really, really hates her.
My son(25) introduced me to his fiancee Sara(20). He informed me yesterday that he was about to marry her. He has dated her for about 7 months in total. I was introduced to her 2 months ago.
I will say it outright, I don't like Sara. She's messy (and by messy I mean she looks like she lives in a dumpster), rude (she'll cuss you out when you eat the last of the chocolate, even if its your chocolate, because she wanted it (source: she did it to my daughter, I saw it with my own eyes)), wasteful, and quite conceited (my son and her are banned from family gatherings after a particular incident).