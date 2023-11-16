Mom snaps at husband after he ruins son's meal, tells him the ways he's 'inconsiderate.'

Calling someone inconsiderate can really get under their skin, since it doesn't simply imply a mistake, but also - a general lack of care.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling her husband inconsiderate. She wrote:

"AITA for calling my husband inconsiderate for messing up our son's food order?"

I'm 44F, husband is 44M, sons are 11 and 13. 11 had some medical procedures today and asked for takeout from one of his favorite restaurants. I called my husband to ask him to order because I was driving. Husband ordered and picked it up. 11 asked for his chicken and husband brings him a wing. 11 starts crying because he eats drumsticks, like every kid.