Mom snaps at DIL, tells her she needs to leave due to jabs about 'being a housewife.'

Given that jealousy can poison even the most wholesome relationships, it's hardly surprising it can nip some in the bud. It's natural to have a passing jealous thought here and there, but loudly projecting your jealousy onto other people in order to put them down is another animal altogether.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her daughter-in-law she isn't welcome in her home due to her comments about being a housewife. She wrote:
I am a housewife now, I was a stay-at-home mom when my kids were young and now that everyone is out of the home I am a housewife. The moment I met Beth, she has had a problem with me. The first time I met her and I told her I am a homemaker, she told me that’s not a job and it’s lazy of me. I met her 30 minutes before that.
It comes up all the d*mn time, they come over for dinner and I mention I am tired and she will tell me I don’t work so how am I tired. I have talked to her and my son before. My husband and I have concluded that she is jealous. It’s the only thing that makes sense at this point. I have told her if it happens again I will ask her to leave and the comments stopped for a bit.
They were over for a dinner party and I was talking about how I made the pie for tonight. Beth made a comment that of course I had enough time since I don’t work. I had enough and told her I had enough. I get that her is jealous of me since she has to work but she needs to get out and she is not welcome back. My son and her called me a jerk for kicking them out.
Edit: Not working doesn’t equal lazy. I am not loafing around the house all day. I get up do all the chores, take care of all the paperwork, go for gym, take the dogs out, make homemade meals everyday, volunteer and so on. Lazy would be chilling in front of the tv all day. Not having the home spotless and having my husband have no worries about anything that isn’t work-related.
Humble-Ad-8912 had a valid question:
NTA, Beth sounds obnoxious. For info, how old is she? She sounds like a teenager.
And OP responded:
She's 25.
ohf*cknotthisagain wrote:
NTA but also an idiot. If someone disrespects you in your own house, you can kick them out. No problem there.
"My husband and I have concluded that she is jealous. It’s the only thing that makes sense at this point."
She's not jealous of your decision to be a housewife. She thinks you're uneducated, unskilled, and/or useless. She disrespected you because she has no respect for your choices and your lifestyle. The whole "They hate me because they're jealous" is 99% cope. Learn how to handle judgment from others; you're supposed to be the adult here.
PhilosopherInside956 wrote:
NTA. You didn’t trap her into a career path, and she sounds extremely immature. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom and a working mom, and they are both challenging in their own way. I don’t blame you for being upset.
saucisse wrote:
NTA. Did she have a major head injury or eat a lot of paint chips as a kid or something? Her behavior is totally unacceptable, she is rude and a bad guest. You are not obligated to offer your hospitality, not to mention your food and drink that you are paying for, to someone who is an ab*sive AH to you.
JaydedScott wrote:
First off, screw her. A 25 yo has no idea about life yet, so her opinion is irrelevant. Secondly, at the barest minimum, you devoted your life to being home for your family, raising the man she is currently married to. Where’s the respect for your investment?
You invested YOUR LIFE into your family and she has the gall to devalue that because you didn’t earn an income? Third, your son should have shut her down. He clearly has no appreciation that you sacrificed your youth for him. NTA.
OP is definitely NTA here, but her son and DIL are major ones who need to grow up if they don't wanna lose OP in their lives.