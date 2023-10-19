Mom snaps at DIL, tells her she needs to leave due to jabs about 'being a housewife.'

Given that jealousy can poison even the most wholesome relationships, it's hardly surprising it can nip some in the bud. It's natural to have a passing jealous thought here and there, but loudly projecting your jealousy onto other people in order to put them down is another animal altogether.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her daughter-in-law she isn't welcome in her home due to her comments about being a housewife. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my DIL that she isn’t welcome in my home due to her jealousy about me being a housewife?"