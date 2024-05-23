'I read my husband's texts and found out he's been making fun of me with his ex-wife.' UPDATEDt

He’s lying to one of us and I’m not sure if I want to know who he’s lying to and why. I decided to get out of this marriage and leave this behind me. Right now I’m acting like everything is normal but I have started looking for a new job in another city, and a place to rent.

I also started with birth control pills, in case something happens between us and I have talked to a lawyer to prepare the divorce and start the process once I’m gone. One thing I’m not going to do is fall back into depression and weight gain. I will not allow it. What a waste of love he has been!

Edit: I can’t believe I need to explain this about the birth control pills.

Very simple explanation. Up until I went through his Messenger I loved and trusted this guy. We had great chemistry and intimacy and we were trying to conceive