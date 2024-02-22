'My husband posted us being intimate online, my friend revealed it to me.' UPDATED 4X

Being betrayed by the person you thought loved you the most is one of the most painful experiences a human can go through.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared her traumatic discovery of her husband's violations. She wrote:

"My husband posted my body online without my knowing."

Last Friday I (34f) spent my evening with Kate (24F), a young friend from work as she wanted to discuss something personal with me. I didn’t think anything of it as we do have a very personal relationship outside of work as well. As soon as I arrived to her place the tension in the air was thick.