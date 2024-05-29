'My wife has been acting strangely after finding out about our neighbors' open relationship.' UPDATED

Maria didn't look mad. She just asked what color the woman's hair was. I started to say brown but Amy said red, definitely red. Then Maria laughed. We were a little thrown. Amy repeated that she had seen them kissing, not really processing it. Maria said that wasn't a problem, that the woman was one of the mutual "play partners" that they shared. That was when Maria basically said "welp,

the cat is out of the bag". She explained that she and Ray were not strictly monogamous. Sometimes they had singular partners that they played with together, sometimes they partner swapped, sometimes they did other things, but always with each other's consent and with both of them having veto power over the other's partner or shared partners. I was genuinely surprised and so was Amy.