'My (soon to be ex) wife is a monster, and I’m a terrible parent.' Updated!

'WIBTA if I took my son and his friends out for his birthday instead of my wife and step-daughters?'

I (m42) have three kids. A son Isaac (12 almost 13) with my ex who is no longer in the picture and twin step-daughters from my wife’s previous relationship; Emma and Ava (7).

Isaac’s 13th birthday is coming up next week, and he said that he wants to go to the movies, and asked if he could bring two friends along. I agreed, and we planned a day out of fun (arcade, pizza, and a movie). These were all activities that I know that my son and his friends (nerdy middleschool boys) would enjoy.

When I told my wife about our plans, she suggested that we should have a family outing instead, and proposed a local kiddy playplace that my step-daughters apparently love. I said that Isaac and his friends would be very disappointed, and that he wouldn’t have fun at the kiddy playplace.