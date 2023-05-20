'My wife is not the woman I used to know. She let the fame get to her.' Updated.

Posted yesterday by PassengerTraining913 in TrueOffMyChest, OP shares a long tale of love and heartache, but in the end, he really seems to get help from people online, and make good decisions for himself (and his dog). Here's his story.

'My wife is not the woman I used to know. She let the fame get to her.'

I know I won't probably get anything meaningful from this post, but at this stage of life I don't have a single soul to talk to.

I met my wife when I was 15 in high school, she was 17. That latter part of my teenage years was probably the hardest of my life, since in half a year I lost my mother. Never knew my dad so she was the only thing I could consider 'family'.