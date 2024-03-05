'My wife refuses to get a divorce and I think she's trying to trick me into cheating.' UPDATED

Well about a month ago, she gets back from her therapy session and tells me that she believes that she's asexual and that's the reason for her libido being non-existent as of late. I was definitely confused because we had such a great sex life for a while in the beginning of our relationship but her telling me that she's now asexual was heartbreaking because everything else is great.

Obviously I'm not going to force intimacy, so we had a long conversation about our relationship and I came to the conclusion that we should get a divorce. I say "I" because she immediately rejected the idea and said we would figure something out and wouldn't talk to me about it anymore. I didn't know what to say so I dropped it.