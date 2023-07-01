Dad encourages daughter to take first steps while wife naps; she's pissed. AITA?

'AITA? my wife thinks so.'

me (27M) and my wife (26F), recently had a baby a little while ago [my baby is 10 months soon 11].

my wife was taking a nap and i had the responsibility of watching the baby. so i was. i was sitting on the floor with her, our daughter, and she was playing and she tried to stand up.

i encouraged her and she stood her own. she started walking, taking her first steps, and i started clapping and congratulating her. i stood up and picked her up and spun us around and my wife woke up and came in and asked what was going on.

when i told her what happened she called me an a&^hole for not waiting for her to be awake to encourage our daughter to start walking. aita?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

