'My husband and I opened our relationship and it backfired disastrously.' UPDATED

I don't know why he picked her. Maybe there was always an attraction there. I never asked.

Two days later, she shared this update:

We're getting a divorce. He came home yesterday afternoon and we had a long, very emotional talk. I asked him questions that I never asked when he told me she was pregnant.

He admitted to not using protection. He says he never slept with her before we opened the relationship but he did kiss her. He said she's the only one he's slept with.

He said the night before he gave me the open or divorce ultimate, when we argued about intimacy, was a last ditch effort to get me to work on things. He admitted that he should've just asked for a divorce instead of asking to open the relationship.