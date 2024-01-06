Parents 'hound' dying wife to write that she wants husband to remarry immediately.

They also wanted her to tell the kids to ask me for a new mom within a few months of her death. She was supposed to tell them it was her dying wish and all sorts of crap. Amy had told them she had recorded videos and wrote letters but that those were not words she would put in either.

My parents hounded her every second she was alone and they were visiting. They made her so distressed in the end. According to the diary my parents told Amy she was a terrible mother and a selfish person for not urging us to move on and find another wife and mom once she was no longer here.