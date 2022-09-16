Guy shares story of getting perfect revenge on cheating ex.

I started dating a girl about 7 years ago. When we met she was getting up on her feet and trying to find her way in life. I let my imagination take over and started envisioning her potential and what kind of life we would have together. I had never had the feeling of disarmed punch-drunk love that I had for her, and that probably clouded my judgement.

Throughout our time together she would reach out and ask for money for things… repairing a car, paying a bill, etc. We were getting closer the longer we dated, and I would always help her assuming that I was making an investment in both of our lives by helping her through a period of instability. In all I probably gave her about $15K.