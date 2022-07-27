Man asks if he's wrong to tell pregnant wife to be quieter while drinking.

When a baby's on the way, tensions are high between married couples. Every husband wants to do what's best for the their pregnant wife (I hope) but sometimes pregnant women can get on their husband's nerves. That said, is it EVER okay to get upset with your pregnant wife? When this father to be tells his wife that she's "drinking too loudly", and she gets angry at him, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Me (31M) have been married to my wife (27F) for many 3 years now and she is currently pregnant with our first child. She is the love of my life and there is nothing I would change about her except for one little thing. The way she drinks water, or anything for that matter. -freedomfighter484