Pregnant wife kicks husband out after he demands paternity test; he says 'my mistake.'

"AITA for sending back the gifts my husband and his family are sending for our baby?"

I’m currently separated from my husband because he asked me if our son was his when I told him about my pregnancy. My entire pregnancy has been awful so far because of him and his family. Them sending gifts for my baby now just make me angry so I’ve been refusing to accept them and I’ve sent them all back.

My husband came over a few days ago to give me things for the baby in person. I told him to leave and to take his things with him, but he refused and told me I needed to stop sending the things he and his family send me for the baby back as the baby was his too and I was punishing his family and our baby for his mistake.