Mom-to-be demands husband skip BFF's wedding since it's close to her due date. 'AITA?'

I would have my husband plan to attend the wedding but decline to be best man, so they do not have to find a "fill-in" at the last minute if necessary. Babies do not follow the schedule. My first was born 9 days late and I was hospitalized two days before giving birth. Next child popped out 9 days early. You never know. You also can't anticipate problems.

That second child who appeared so quickly had to go back to the hospital after a seizure and then spent 11 days in the hospital. By not being in the wedding party, your husband could attend the service but come home before the reception.